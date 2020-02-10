18-year-old arrested after shots fired on TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested an 18-year old man after shots were fired near a dorm on Tennessee State University’s campus Saturday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called around 7 p.m. after they were notified that six to seven shots were fired around the Boyd Hall Dorm. An officer reportedly witnessed a white four-door sedan speeding down John A. Merritt Blvd.

Once officers arrived, they looked at campus surveillance video. Documents state that according to the video, officers saw a male wearing a red/black jacket and white and red tennis shoes walk up to a white four-door sedan in the Boyd Hall parking lot and make an exchange. According to documents, the vehicle quickly drove off.

Metro police said the suspect was seen on video running out of the Kean Hall gate and firing shots at the car. Officers conducted a safety and wellness check on a room and found the clothes they saw the suspect wearing on the video, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said Devante Coffie walked into the room minutes later and identified his bed with the clothing on it. Coffie was immediately searched and officers found a magazine with four 9mm rounds in clip in his pocket, according to Metro police.

The arrest report states when Coffie was asked about the gun, he said “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” His room was searched and police found a half box of ammo and two scales.

Coffie was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail. He posted bond and was released from jail on Sunday.

