17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Clarksville neighborhood

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting at occurred Tuesday afternoon on the 3700 block of Lavender Circle that injured a 17-year-old male.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. The teen was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Investigators believe the shooting to have been an isolated incident, but did not provide any further details.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their case, you’re asked to contact Clarksville Police Detective Neagos at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5537, the Clarksville Police Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.