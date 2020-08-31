17-year-old girl wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a female juvenile was shot in East Nashville late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting on Dickerson Pike near Hancock Street.

When police arrived, they said they located a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to detectives.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.