17-year-old charged with murder after shooting during East Nashville gun sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a man in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex last month.

Officers said Braxton Cooper, 22, drove to Berkshire Place Apartments along Porter Road on the night of Feb. 3, where he intended to buy a gun from Dewaun White, 17, who he found through an online ad.

(Photo: WKRN)

Dewaun White (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)



When Cooper and a friend arrived at the complex, police said White got into the backseat of their vehicle and there was an altercation, during which White to shoot Cooper.

Cooper, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died, according to investigators.

White was taken into custody at his home on Brookdale Drive Wednesday night. He has been booked into the juvenile detention center.