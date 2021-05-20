17-year-old charged with criminal homicide for crime he committed at age 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged 17-year-old Rico Ransom with criminal homicide in connection with a 2019 shooting in Nashville.

Ransom would have been 15 years old at the time.

“It is the story of the day; it is the conversation for that moment, but when those murders are unsolved it is an un-ending pain for those families,” said Frank Stevenson, Senior Pastor at Friendship MBC.

Stevenson says this type of crime happens too often, presiding over funerals for young teens in the city. He has been at the center of the community, connecting with families on both sides of the crime, speaking with the families of not only the victims but also the suspects.

“It breaks my heart. The cemetery is filled with too much potential that was never recognized,” Stevenson said.

In 2019, 18-year-old Steven Shelton was shot outside of the Cumberland View apartments while sitting the the passenger seat of an SUV. He was then taken to General Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

At the time, 17-year-old Zyshawn Lewis was arrested in connection to the shooting. Two years later, Metro police arrested Ransom in connection to the crime as well.

However, this recent arrest may serve as justice for the Shelton family. It’s a reminder of the pain left after these violent crimes.

“It’s even sad for the family of this young man who was arrested because now they have to deal with the heaviness of what that looks like,” Stevenson said.

According to police, this isn’t the first time Ransom has faced serious charges. In 2018, during a fight outside of Pearl Cohn High School, Ransom was accused of attempted criminal homicide in the shooting of a 17-year-old; Ransom was 14 at the time.

Pastor Stevenson says youth crime continues to be a constant problem in his neighborhood. He hopes community leaders will help bridge the gap and reach teens before it’s too late, especially in the areas where crime happens more often.

“We cannot ignore the population that’s getting involved in this violent crime. These aren’t kids in Bellevue, Belle Meade that are dying. These are kids that are coming in zip codes with high poverty rates,” Stevenson said.

Ransom is set to appear in juvenile court on Friday.