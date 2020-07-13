17 guns stolen from Brentwood home, police working to identify suspect caught on surveillance camera

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a burglary from late last month on Inavale Lane in Brentwood.

Detective Guy Carden said this was likely a crime of opportunity. He said the male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras checking multiple car doors to see if they were unlocked.

“The homeowner was awoken by the sound of his Polaris ATV starting in his garage,” Carden said. “He went downstairs to investigate, he found his gun safe was open and his firearms and ammunition were missing.”

In his escape, Carden said the suspect crashed the ATV into the homeowner’s truck, eventually leaving the vehicle behind.

Seventeen handguns, rifles, and shotguns were taken. One of the firearms was a priceless gift from the victim’s grandfather.

“A lot of times, other crimes that are committed involving these weapons,” Carden said, “Officers will come across these guns and be able to track them back using the serial number.”

Carden said this should serve as an important lesson to gun owners. The suspect accessed the safe with a garage door opener left inside an unlocked car. He said the safe wasn’t completely locked.

“People have access to your garage with your garage door opener. If you leave your vehicle unlocked, that gives them the ability to get inside,” Carden said, “If you have firearms, locked or unlocked, don’t leave them in your vehicle.”

Detectives are hopeful they will identify the person responsible. If you know the suspect or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Williamson County Crimestoppers at 615-794-4000.

