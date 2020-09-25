16-year-old shooting victim dumped at gas station near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 16-year-old shooting victim was found on the ground at a gas station near Nashville International Airport early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the Exxon gas station on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway.

When police arrived, they located the boy near a gas pump with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to detectives.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and said they determined a black SUV pulled up to the gas pump and the 16-year-old boy was either pushed or fell from the passenger side of the vehicle. The video showed at least three young men exit the vehicle, attempt to walk away, then return to the SUV and drive off, leaving the victim on the ground.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.