16-year-old charged following armed carjacking in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly putting a gun to a woman’s head and demanding her car keys Tuesday night.

According to police, the woman had just arrived at her apartment on 40th Avenue North in West Nashville around 5:15 p.m. She was driving a Nissan Altima. Just after 9 p.m., Juvenile Crime Task Force officers spotted the car speeding on Brick Church Pike near Briley Parkway and matched the license plate to the carjacked vehicle.

A police pursuit of the car ended on Delk Avenue near 26th Avenue North after the car ran into mailboxes and a utility pole. Police say the driver, James Battle, ran from the car but was quickly caught. They say he admitted to the carjacking. Officers recovered a .40 caliber semi-automatic gun from the front seat area of the car.

Battle was taken to the juvenile detention. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession, felony evading arrest, and driving without a license.