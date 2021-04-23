16-year-old arrested after toddler nearly struck by bullet in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a one-year-old child was nearly struck by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Murfreesboro earlier this week.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting on Foxdale Drive near Bartway Drive.

Police said the victims were at a residence on Foxdale Drive to purchase a lawnmower from a friend, when a black truck with two people inside pulled up next to them.

Someone inside the truck opened fire, striking the victims’ vehicle multiple times, according to investigators. They said a toddler was in the backseat of the vehicle and was nearly struck.

Police said the victims followed the suspect’s vehicle and gave emergency dispatchers a description of the truck and the license plate number.

Officers attempted to pull over the suspect’s truck, but said the driver refused to stop and sped off.

The 16-year-old was located Thursday and arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, felony evading and theft, according to police. He was transported to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers said the second person in the vehicle with the teenager has not been located.