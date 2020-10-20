16 arrested in Wayne County “Operation COVID Relief”

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16 people Monday accused of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments for the suspects. They are accused of distributing large amounts of meth throughout the county following a several month long investigation deemed “Operation COVID Relief.”

“Methamphetamine is just as much a Pandemic in Wayne County as any other disease and it shows that during the disastrous times we are encountering with the Corona 19 virus that this evil drug still has a tremendous hold on Wayne County,” Sheriff Shane Fisher said. “The pandemic has not slowed those responsible for ruining our wonderful county with this poison.”

The sheriff’s office said several other individuals are also being sought, both in and out of state, as part of this investigation.