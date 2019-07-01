$150K Corvette among 7 vehicles stolen at Franklin dealership

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high-end Corvette and six other vehicles were stolen from Walker Chevrolet on South Carothers Parkway in Franklin.

Police said an employee arrived just before 6 a.m. Monday morning and discovered a side glass door had been shattered.

Employees later discovered the seven vehicles missing.

Police said it appears portions of the fence were cut to gain access to the back of the dealership property and to remove the vehicles.

The Franklin Police Department said it is not releasing any video of the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-794-4000.

