$1,500 reward offered for tips on Hendersonville mailbox explosions

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects accused of blowing up mailboxes in Hendersonville.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, fireworks have been used in these explosions, which have taken place both at night and during the day. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department of the U.S Postal Inspection service.