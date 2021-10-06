15-year-old dies following Monday night shooting outside Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager who was shot outside his home Monday night has now died, according to police.

Latherious Lewis, 15, was reportedly with several other people outside his home in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired. Lewis was struck in the back.

He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say they are pursuing strong leads in the case, but are asking anyone with information to call Crimes Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.