15-year-old accused of shooting, killing teenager in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

Springfield police responded around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots fired on Pine Circle. When officers arrived, they said they located a 17-year-old boy who was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy, showed up around 2:30 a.m. at the NorthCrest Emergency Room for treatment of a possible gunshot wound to the arm.

Detectives have not said if the shooting suspect has been charged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.