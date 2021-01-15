15 pounds of marijuana disguised as gifts for children found in luggage at Nashville airport

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler faces several charges after police said they found approximately 15 pounds of marijuana disguised as presents in his luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said a drug K-9 alerted officers Thursday to a grey hardshell suitcase on a United Airlines flight from Chicago.

Officers located the owner of the luggage, identified in a warrant as Adrian Kinzer, and said they obtained a warrant to search his bag.

Inside of the bag, police said they found two FedEx boxes, which Kinzer claimed were presents for his six and eight-year-old nieces. When investigators searched the boxes, they said they found eleven vacuum-sealed packages containing approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.

A warrant states police searched Kinzer’s vehicle, which was on airport property, and found drug paraphernalia used for drug sales, as well as a loaded handgun. Kinzer is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to the police report.

Kinzer was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on charges of drug possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $15,000.

A booking photo for Kinzer was not immediately released by Metro police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories