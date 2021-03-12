$1,400 worth of candles stolen from Smyrna Bath & Body Works

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working to identify three women who stole more than $1,400 worth of candles from the Smyrna Bath & Body Works.

The theft occurred on Feb. 10 around 7:30 p.m. at the location on Industrial Boulevard.

Witnesses described one suspect as a woman who was wearing a yellow wig, yellow jumpsuit, and could possibly be pregnant. The second suspect was described by Smyrna police as wearing a purple wig, denim jacket and approximately 6 feet tall. The third was described as wearing a Louis Vuitton mask and a bonnet.

They were seen leaving the area in an older-model silver Toyota Camry,with the driver’s side fender painted a different color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.