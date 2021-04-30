14-year-old shot during robbery while trying to buy gun in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police investigated after a juvenile was shot in the Edgehill neighborhood during a robbery.

Michael Ferrell, 19, faced several charges after the incident on April 18, 2021.

According to an affidavit, a 14-year-old went to the area near the Edgehill basketball court to buy a gun from another juvenile, who was an acquaintance. When he arrived, two other people were also there: Ferrell and a third juvenile.

The juvenile pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money, according to Metro police. When the juvenile tried to grab the victim’s money, he reportedly knocked the gun away and they began physically struggling over the money.

Metro police said that’s when the victim was shot twice and his $600 was taken. Investigators learned Ferrell may have been the only person close enough to pick up the gun and shoot the victim, who was already struggling with the other juvenile over the money.

Officers responded to the area near 13th Avenue South and Horton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. that day, and found the victim in the 1200 block of Horton Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Ferrell fled the scene with the other two juveniles and police saw this on surveillance cameras. Metro police said Ferrell was charged for his involvement in an especially aggravated robbery. His bond for his 8 charges in total was set at $122,000.