14-year-old killed in Nashville shooting Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Nashville that left a teenager dead.

Officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Brookway Drive around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Police learned the victim was already taken to Skyline Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

According to police, the 14-year-old died despite efforts to save his life.

Investigators said it is not clear why the shooting happened and they could not find any witnesses. Officers also said video captured at the intersection only showed a portion of what happened.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.