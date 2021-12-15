NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after a major drug bust at the Nashville International Airport Tuesday night.

Officers said they were patrolling the second-level curbside area around 5:17 p.m. when they noticed a Chevy Impala with window tints darker than the legal limit. Authorities approached the car and spoke with Eric Douglas and then asked him to step outside of the vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant, when Douglas exited the car, officials said they smelled marijuana and saw it in plain view inside the vehicle. Officers then conducted a probable cause search and found a large suitcase in the back seat area with a UPS shipping label from Calabasas, California with Douglas’ name on it.

Inside the suitcase, there were approximately 14 pounds of vacuumed sealed packages of marijuana, a vacuum sealer and numerous new vacuum seal bags, according to Metro police.

Douglas was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was released from the Metro jail Tuesday night.