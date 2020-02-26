Family wants justice after they say 13-year-old accidentally shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13-year-old’s life may never be the same after he was shot by another teen.

Kedarius Stone is still in critical condition at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, after another teen claims he accidentally shot him. ​​

The family of the victim is angry, saying the teen who shot him is already back on the streets. ​​”It just ain’t right, it ain’t right at all,” Kedarius Stone’s father Lewis told News 2. ​​

His young teenage son is lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to a ventilator. ​​”For him to be in the hospital fighting for his life, it’s just devastating, it really is. Now he can’t eat, he’s not able to talk, communicate, nothing just fight is all he can do right now,” said Doris Brooks who is the victim’s Godmother.

Last week, they say it was a much different story for the young teen who loves to play basketball and football. ​​Saturday, the 7th grader was shot in the shoulder area, his family says his cousin had the gun.​​

“I don’t think it was an accident, I don’t think it was an accident. He said the young man pointed the gun at him and he shot him,” explained Lewis. ​​

Metro Police say the shooter was sitting outside his home on Albion Street when they responded and that Kedarius was found in the front yard. Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the home.

​​”I think it was intentional because Kedarius after he shot him, he got up and ran out the house,” said Brooks.

​​The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on a charge of reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. However, they say he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

The family says the suspect is already back home.​​

“Today he will be able to go down the street to play basketball. My son might never be able to play basketball again. My son might never be able to play a play station again the way his arm is messed up. He can’t even go back to school this year, so I mean it’s not right. Justice wasn’t served,” said the father.

​​The family is also upset, saying no one notified them that the suspect was released and that they feel unsafe. ​​The juvenile court administrator tells me they can’t discuss the case since it involves juveniles. ​​

Metro Police say the investigation is still not over. They add that they are doing all they can to prevent guns from getting in the hands of young people. ​





