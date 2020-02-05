Live Now
13-year-old charged with bringing gun to Madison Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they have charged an 8th grader for bringing a gun to his middle school.

The 13-year-old student at Madison Middle School was charged after a gun was discovered in his backpack during a random search by Metro Schools security, according to officials.

Police say the 9mm pistol had six bullets in the magazine, but none in the chamber. The student told police he had the gun for protection in his neighborhood due to his gang affiliation.

The student was booked into juvenile detention.

