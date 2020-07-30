13-year-old charged with attempted murder of teen at Springfield playground

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old was shot at a playground in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield police responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Sleepy Hollow subdivision.

When officers arrived, they said they found the 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of serious injuries.

Police identified the shooter as a 13-year-old boy, who reportedly turned himself into authorities. The teenage suspect, whose name was not released, was jailed in the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.

