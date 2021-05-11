13-year-old boy nearly struck by bullet while protecting mother in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after police said he shot at a 13-year-old in East Nashville, nearly striking the child, as the boy attempted to protect his mother during a fight.

Markeith Beasley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Markeith Beasley, 33, was taken into custody Monday afternoon on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest warrant states the charges stem from an incident on Sept. 26, 2020 along South Eighth Street near Shelby Avenue, where a fight broke out between Beasley’s girlfriend and the child’s mother.

When the boy and his siblings attempted to intervene in the fight to protect their mother, police said Beasley pulled out a gun and fired at the 13-year-old, striking the ground near him.

The child’s mother was able to identify Beasley as a man she had seen “many times” in the neighborhood, according to a police report.

Beasley, who also faces probation violation charges, was booked into the Metro jail, where he was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.