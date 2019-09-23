11-year-old riding ATV shot with pellet gun in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of shooting a child with a pellet gun last week in Cheatham County has been charged.

In a Facebook post, Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Bobby Joe Peacher was tired of children riding ATVs up and down Hickory Drive, so he shot one of them, an 11-year-old, in the arm with a pellet gun.

Peacher was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, the sheriff revealed.

Posted by Cheatham County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 20, 2019

No other details were immediately released.

