11-year-old riding ATV shot with pellet gun in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of shooting a child with a pellet gun last week in Cheatham County has been charged.

In a Facebook post, Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Bobby Joe Peacher was tired of children riding ATVs up and down Hickory Drive, so he shot one of them, an 11-year-old, in the arm with a pellet gun.

Peacher was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, the sheriff revealed.

No other details were immediately released.

