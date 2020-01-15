11 charged in Spring Hill sex trafficking sting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a dozen men from across Middle Tennessee have been arrested after a two-day undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, earlier this month, several advertisements were placed on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.

The focus of the investigation, which involved the TBI and Spring Hill police, was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with juveniles and adults.

A total of eleven men were arrested and booked into the Maury County jail on various charges.

Below is a compiled list of the men arrested, the city where they reside and their charges:

Naveen Mogili , 35, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor

Adam Weber , 36, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor

Schelton Guffey , 27, of Tompkinsville, Ky: Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession of Schedule II

Jordan Millican , 28, of McMinnville: Patronizing Prostitution

Opey McGee , 39, of Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Daniel Crutcher , 19, of Unionville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Raymond Adamson , 45, of Culleoka: Patronizing Prostitution

James Talley , 36, of Pulaski: Patronizing Prostitution

Thomas Davis , 72, of Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Mentor Ahmeti , 30, of Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

, 30, of Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor Avery Whitehead, 33, of Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution (via citation)