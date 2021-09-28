$10K reward offered for information in the brutal beating of Broadway tourist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are still looking for the men who beat a Florida tourist unconscious on lower Broadway last week. The victim’s family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Last weekend, Paige Gibson and her boyfriend, Paul Calero, were vacationing in Nashville. On their last night in town, the pair got separated while walking out of a lower Broadway honky-tonk.

“We walk out and there’s a hot dog stand, so we stop for a second, and then I guess we just kind of lost each other at that point,” Gibson said.

Eventually, Gibson got a call from Calero’s number, but her boyfriend wasn’t on the line. Instead, it was a representative from Vanderbilt Univesrsity Medical Center telling her to get to the hospital quickly.

“We ran a mile and a half to get there and we were basically told to say our goodbyes and stuff. It was not good. I mean he was jumped by two people,” Gibson said. “I can’t wrap my head around how somebody could do this to somebody.”

Beaten, bruised and brain-damaged, Gibson says Calero is still in the trauma unit more than a week after the incident, and the men that beat him are still walking free. Metro Police still working to identify the men in the security footage.

“I don’t know what was said and obviously he’s not in a state where he can remember or he may not ever remember what happened but either way,” Gibson said. “I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else or anyone else’s family.”

If you recognize any of the men in the surveillance video, call Metro Police of Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

“Nobody deserves this and they’re just out there doing this to people. I don’t know how they even have a heart honestly,” Gibson said.