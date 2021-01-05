109 people murdered in Nashville last year, highest since 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of criminal homicides in the city of Nashville last year was the highest since 2017, according to data released Monday by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro police said a total of 109 criminal homicides occurred in Nashville between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. That number was up from 84 during that same time period in 2019 and 88 in 2018.

The last time the number was higher than 100 was in 2017, when there were 110 criminal homicides in Nashville, one more than the 2020 total, data provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation indicates.

Police have made arrests in 50 of the city’s 109 criminal homicides from 2020, which equates to about 46%. That means 59 cases, or 54% remain unsolved, as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Data from the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the highest number of homicides in 2020 occurred in the North, Hermitage and South police precincts, while the lowest were in the Central, West and Midtown Hills police precincts.

If you have information on any of the city’s unsolved killings, you are urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.