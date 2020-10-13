$100K bond set for teen charged with attempted murder in Opry Mills Mall shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The case against the Lebanon teenager accused of shooting and critically wounding a man inside Opry Mills Mall last month has been bound over to the grand jury.

Juwan Gaines, 19, appeared before Davidson County General Sessions Judge Lynda Jones Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, the judge set bond for Gaines at $100,000 on his attempted murder charge. His bond was already $30,000 on the other two charges he faces — reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Metro police said Gaines opened fire inside Opry Mills Mall on the night of Sept. 30, striking a 19-year-old man in the upper chest. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 2 stated Gaines approached a group of five people near the Converse store, where he pulled out a handgun and fired several times, striking the victim. The first bullet fired though “narrowly missed a woman who was walking with another man and a small child,” according to the paperwork.

Police issued warrants for Gaines’ arrest after the shooting. His family turned him in at the Hermitage police precinct days later, officers said.

A grand jury will now determine whether to indict Gaines on the charges against him.

