$10,000 reward offered for information in murder of Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $10,000 reward for information is now being offered into the murder of a 50-year-old Nashville man in the parking lot of the Haven Apartments in South Nashville last month.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, an anonymous Nashville resident posted the reward.

Antonio Flores Garcia was working on his car just after 5 p.m. on January 21 when a man approached him, possibly intending to rob him. The two physically fought and then the assailant ran to a dark blue mid-2000s model Nissan Altima with tinted windows and chrome under the windows. As the car pulled away, someone inside the car opened fire on Garcia killing him.

Metro Police said the assailant was described as a young Black male with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, thin build, and at the time of the crime wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the murder of Garcia or information on the dark blue Nissan Altima can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible, additionally, for a cash reward up to $1,000.