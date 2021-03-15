$1,000 reward offered for information on missing Antioch man

The family of missing 30-year-old Sedrick Crenshaw is offering a $1,000 reward for information on his disappearance. PHOTOS: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of missing 30-year-old Sedrick Crenshaw is offering a $1,000 reward for information on his disappearance.

Crenshaw went missing in July of 2019 and foul play is suspected. According to police, Crenshaw left his home on Atkins Drive in Antioch on foot on the evening of July 6. He reportedly planned to walk 10 miles to meet his girlfriend at the Mapco on Smith Springs Road. He never arrived to the gas station.

Crenshaw was never seen again and there has been no activity on his phone or social media. His employer said it was unusual when Crenshaw didn’t show up to work.

Crenshaw’s family has posted a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for his disappearance.

Tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and may also qualify for an additional cash reward of up to $1,000.