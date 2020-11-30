10 arrested, 5 cars impounded as Metro Police continue cracking down on street racing

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Metro Police are continuing their crack down on street racing in Music City, and an Antioch man says it’s making a small difference.

Cary Crawford lives off Old Hickory Boulevard and has seen and heard drag racing in his community for several years, but he says it started getting worse during the pandemic.

“You can hear it in the living room, like in the living room with the TV going you can hear it with that. Trying to go to sleep at night, you can hear it in your bedroom. Even when you’re out driving in the car going down the road you can hear them,” Crawford said.

News 2 has been reporting on this for months and Metro Police and council members are working to pump the breaks on the problem.

For the last several weekends, Metro officers have patrolled areas like Nolensville Pike, Murfreesboro Road and interstates 65 and 24, searching for reckless drivers.

In their latest street racing sting, officers made 19 vehicle stops Saturday night, charged 10 with drag racing, seven for speeding and impounded 5 cars.

“It’s been great to actually see the progress that they’ve made over the past month with those stops,” Crawford said. “We just want a safe place to live and be able to enjoy time with our family and not have to be constantly calling Metro.”