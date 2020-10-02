1 wounded in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person in South Nashville Friday.

Metro police were called to the incident at a home on Sugarplum Road just after 8:00 a.m.

Officers learned one person was shot in the arm. At this point, investigators believe this was a domestic-related incident that stemmed from an argument.

There’s no word on a suspect at this hour. The victims injuries were not life-threatening.

