1 wounded in shooting near Cedar Hill Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night near the Bellshire area of Nashville.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots fired on Dickerson Pike near Cedar Hill Park.

Police later learned one person had been shot and had been transported by someone else to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.