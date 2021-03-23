1 wounded in Rutherford County drive-by shooting

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person inside of a Rutherford County home was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said gunshots were fired into the residence on Chadwick Drive, northwest of Murfreesboro.

Deputies said one person inside the home was struck by at least one bullet. That person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-904-3089.