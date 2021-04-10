1 wounded in road rage shooting on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 was first on scene of Nashville’s latest road rage shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Bell Road in Antioch. The I-24 exit ramp at Bell Road was also shut down for a while.

A Metro police officer on scene told our News 2 crew someone in a silver Nissan Altima fired shots at a navy blue Ford pickup truck, hitting the driver near their hip. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene, speeding back onto I-24 West toward Nashville.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

