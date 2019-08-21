1 wounded in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning at a North Nashville intersection.

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to 14th Avenue North and Underwood Street.

According to Metro police, a man in his 50s was shot in the arm and the leg. He ran for help and was eventually transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, officers revealed.

No further details have been released.

