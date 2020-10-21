1 stabbed at group home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after one person was stabbed at a group home Tuesday night in South Nashville.

Officers responded to the property in the 3700 block of North Natchez Court around 10:00 p.m. where they found the victim outside with multiple stab wounds.

Police still don’t know what started the altercation.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but his injuries were not life threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.