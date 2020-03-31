1 shot, killed at motel on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed off Brick Church Pike early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a motel near the West Trinity Lane exit off Interstate 65 just after 4 a.m.

Metro police said officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The victim was described by Metro police as a black man in his 30s who was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one shooter fled the scene in a blue Chevy Traverse, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

