1 shot, killed at motel on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed off Brick Church Pike early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to a motel near the West Trinity Lane exit off Interstate 65 just after 4 a.m.
Metro police said officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The victim was described by Metro police as a black man in his 30s who was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least one shooter fled the scene in a blue Chevy Traverse, according to Metro police.
No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.
Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.