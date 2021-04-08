1 shot inside Waffle House near Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a Waffle House near Brick Church Pike early Thursday morning.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shooting at the restaurant on West Trinity Lane, right off Interstate 24.

Police determined there was an apparent argument between two people inside the Waffle House, during which one of the two fired at least one gunshot.

One of the people involved in the argument was struck in the leg by a bullet, according to investigators.

Officers said the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information has been released, including whether the shooter knew the victim or if the gunman is in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.