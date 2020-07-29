1 shot during home invasion in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was shot during an apparent home invasion at an apartment in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the complex on Edmondson Pike near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

When police arrived, they said they learned at least three people had entered the apartment and multiple gunshots were fired. At least one person was shot in the limbs and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to detectives.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

