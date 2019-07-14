1 shot at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is recovering from injuries and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting last night in North Nashville.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike.

After the incident, the man was transported by personal vehicle to Skyline Medical Center. Staff their alerted police.

The victim told detectives he was in the breezeway of the complex when he was approached by the shooter. The person reportedly fired several shots, hitting the man in the leg.

Police said his wounds are not life-threatening. A suspect description has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.