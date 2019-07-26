Teenager killed in North Nashville shooting, police looking for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager has died after being shot during an apparent robbery.

Metro police were called to Cumberland View Homes on 25th Avenue North Friday afternoon and found Treshaun David, 19, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect believed the be involved. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a dark t-shirt with white lettering on the front and tan cargo shorts.

According to police, the men were standing together for several minutes prior to the shooting.

Officers say after the shooting, the suspect ran to a white Ford sedan and drove away. There was a second person in that car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.