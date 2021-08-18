1 seriously injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was seriously injured in a shooting in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 300 block of Harding Place at around 4:50 p.m. in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found one male who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a two-door gray Dodge Challenger, possibly missing its gas cap. The car also possibly has blacked out wheels and was last seen possible traveling westbound on Harding Place toward Interstate 24, according to police.

No other information was released.