Victim shot, killed during East Nashville carjacking; suspect not in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in East Nashville.

It happened near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jones Avenue at 5 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest during a carjacking. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the black male suspect got away in the victim’s Chevrolet HHR with license plate: 3X06L7.

If you see the vehicle, you’re asked to call the police.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

