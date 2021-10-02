1 left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police need your help in identifying a male and female responsible for a shooting that left a man with life-threatening wounds.

According to MNPD, the shooting happened in the alley behind Music City Vintage in the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

A surveillance video shows a car driving slowly through the alley then a male, who was hiding between cars, begins to open fire at the vehicle.

The 51-year-old inside the car drove to McClurkan Avenue where responding officers used their trauma kits to provide emergency care.

The victim was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, immediately rushed into surgery, and currently faces life-threatening rifle wounds.

Amid the gunfire, Lincoln Tech welding school was outside on a brief break when a bullet entered the building and struck an oxygen tank, causing it to explode.

A student received lacerations to the face, neck, and legs from the exploding tank and was treated by medics on scene.

The two responsible for the shooting are believed to be teenagers or in their twenties.

The female involved wore a black t-shirt with white writing on the back, yoga-type pants, and black and white athletic shoes.

The male wore a black hoodie, dark sweat pants, black slide sandals, and was carrying an AR-15 style rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.