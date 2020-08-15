1 killed in Trinity Hills shooting

According to a Metro Nashville Police affidavit, officers tracked a couple in a stolen car for several hours.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead Saturday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near Brick Church Pike and W. Trinity Lane around midnight. Investigators learned the victim was shot in the back by an unknown suspect in the parking lot next to the Marathon Gas Station.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

