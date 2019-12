NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. to an abandoned truck in the roadway of Plus Park Blvd. when they were made aware of a person near a dumpster at Shadowbluff Apartments.

Police found the victim dead on the scene with what appears to be a gunshot wound.

Officers are still seeking witnesses as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.