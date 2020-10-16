Police: Deadly shooting outside Antioch Walmart appears to be drug-related

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Antioch Walmart Friday morning.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a shooting outside the store on Hamilton Church Road at Murfreesboro Pike.

Pierre Burns (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators say 27-year-old Pierre Burns Jr. of LaVergne and the victim, tentatively identified as a 23-year-old Alabama man drove into the parking lot in separate vehicles as part of a prearranged meeting.

The victim got into Burns’ black Chevrolet sedan, after which, according to Burns, the victim put a gun to his head and attempted to rob him. Burns, who was also armed, said a struggle ensued inside the car and that he fatally shot the victim.

After the shooting, Burns took a satchel from his car and threw it under a bush at a neighboring building. Officers found the satchel which contained marijuana and numerous pills. Burns walked back to the shooting scene and was detained by Metro Police. Investigators also recovered two semi-automatic pistols.

Burns’ claim of self-defense remains under investigation, but Metro Police investigators have booked him on drug, gun, and evidence tampering charges.

