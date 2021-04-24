Murfreesboro police searching for man wanted for questioning regarding deadly shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting.

It happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Apollo Cantrell (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police say detectives are currently searching for 26-year-old Apollo Shandale Cantrell, who is wanted for questioning regarding the deadly shooting.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Byrall Webb.

Cantrell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Hunt Street area.

If you have any information about the shooting, email: crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov or call Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.