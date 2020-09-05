1 killed in Hermitage shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot to death and another injured in Hermitage early Saturday.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to Maury Street and Cannon Street just after midnight. They found two male victims with gunshot wounds in the street near a gray car.

Police said both victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where one of them was pronounced dead. Officers reported the other victim was listed in critical condition.

This is still an active investigation and no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.